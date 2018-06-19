Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

elijah cummings
elijah cummings

    JUST WATCHED

    Congressman's emotional plea to stop separations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congressman's emotional plea to stop separations

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks out against the practice of separating children from their parents at the border, saying that as a country "we are better than that."
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Congressman's emotional plea to stop separations

Wolf

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks out against the practice of separating children from their parents at the border, saying that as a country "we are better than that."
Source: CNN