Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
PR death toll may be higher than reported
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
PR death toll may be higher than reported
The Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico may be much higher than reports previously indicated. CNN's
Leyla Santiago
investigates.
Source: CNN
Puerto Rico (15 Videos)
PR death toll may be higher than reported
Questions surround Hurricane Maria death toll
San Juan mayor: Trump showed terrible neglect
CNN anchor presses PR governor on death count
Puerto Ricans repair power lines themselves
Rossello: Hell to pay if data not available
Study: Puerto Rico hurricane death toll near 5,000
Puerto Rico suffers island-wide power outage
Puerto Rico 6 months after Hurricane Maria
Deaths in PR still attributed to Maria
Hurricane Maria evacuees living in FL motels
See: Before and after rainforest was destroyed
School cheers as power returns after 112 days
Energy contract in Puerto Rico under scrutiny
Suspected deadly bacteria cases in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico: Concerns grow over debris buildup
See More
PR death toll may be higher than reported
New Day
The Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico may be much higher than reports previously indicated. CNN's
Leyla Santiago
investigates.
Source: CNN