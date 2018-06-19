Cohen 'willing to give information' on Trump

Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has signaled to friends that he is "willing to give" investigators information on the President if that's what they are looking for, and is planning on hiring a new lawyer to handle a possible indictment from federal prosecutors. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
