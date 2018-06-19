Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that his personal attorney Cohen represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that his personal attorney Cohen represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    JUST WATCHED

    Cohen 'willing to give information' on Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cohen 'willing to give information' on Trump

Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has signaled to friends that he is "willing to give" investigators information on the President if that's what they are looking for, and is planning on hiring a new lawyer to handle a possible indictment from federal prosecutors. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

Cohen 'willing to give information' on Trump

Situation Room

Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has signaled to friends that he is "willing to give" investigators information on the President if that's what they are looking for, and is planning on hiring a new lawyer to handle a possible indictment from federal prosecutors. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN