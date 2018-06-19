Graham to Trump: Listen to Melania

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the White House can change the immigration policy despite what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen said, adding that he thinks President Trump "should listen to Melania" after she said she hates to see children separated from their families.
