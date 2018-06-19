Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ted Cruz outlasts Jimmy Kimmel in hoops game
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ted Cruz outlasts Jimmy Kimmel in hoops game
Sen. Ted Cruz challenged late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to a one-on-one basketball game with proceeds going to charity.
Source: CNN
Ted Cruz (15 Videos)
Ted Cruz outlasts Jimmy Kimmel in hoops game
Ted Cruz speechless for 18 seconds after question
Cruz presses Zuckerberg on Facebook politics
Cuomo presses Ted Cruz on his name change
Ted Cruz: We should target criminals
Cruz: I have consistently opposed shutdowns
Cruz: Grief after shooting staggers the mind
Ted Cruz on the porn tweet: 'It was not me'
Ted Cruz on health care: The math is simple
Ted Cruz: The left seems obsessed with sex
Porn video 'like' removed from Cruz's Twitter
Cruz: Senators will face tough questions
Cruz, Sanders debate Obamacare in 90 seconds
Ted Cruz: Donald Trump planted tabloid story
Who is Ted Cruz?
Ted Cruz's hug with dad backfires at Heidi's expense
See More
Ted Cruz outlasts Jimmy Kimmel in hoops game
Sen. Ted Cruz challenged late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to a one-on-one basketball game with proceeds going to charity.
Source: CNN