Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We want border security, not judges

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We want border security, not judges

While speaking to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, President Trump said that instead of judges hearing immigration cases, he wants more border security.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: We want border security, not judges

While speaking to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, President Trump said that instead of judges hearing immigration cases, he wants more border security.
Source: CNN