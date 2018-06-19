Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Border patrol agent: Kids are treated humanely

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Border patrol agent: Kids are treated humanely

Border patrol agent Chris Cabrera assures CNN's Brooke Baldwin that children separated from their parents at the border are treated humanely.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Border patrol agent: Kids are treated humanely

Newsroom

Border patrol agent Chris Cabrera assures CNN's Brooke Baldwin that children separated from their parents at the border are treated humanely.
Source: CNN