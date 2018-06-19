Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

magery from the Central Processing Center in McAllen, TX media tour on June 17, 2018.
magery from the Central Processing Center in McAllen, TX media tour on June 17, 2018.

    JUST WATCHED

    Harsh criticism by evangelical Trump supporter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Harsh criticism by evangelical Trump supporter

Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, says Trump's migrant children policy is anti-Christian and anti-American.
Source: CNN

Amanpour's coverage of President Trump (9 Videos)

See More

Harsh criticism by evangelical Trump supporter

Amanpour

Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, says Trump's migrant children policy is anti-Christian and anti-American.
Source: CNN