Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kremlin: Trump, Putin meeting possible
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kremlin: Trump, Putin meeting possible
CNN's Sam Vinograd offers a glimpse into the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across President Trump's desk this week.
Source: CNN
Presidents Trump and Putin (14 Videos)
Kremlin: Trump, Putin meeting possible
Obama adviser: Putin winning because of Trump
Lt. Colonel: Convinced Putin has grip on Trump
WSJ: WH in early talks for Trump-Putin summit
What Putin wanted from Trump Tower meeting
Ex-CIA director says Trump fears Putin
Things Trump has said about Putin
Reporter confronts Putin about spy poisoning
Where and when did nerve agent attack happen?
Russia accuses US of nerve agent attack
Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats over UK attack
Late night takes jabs at Trump for Putin call
Cooper to Trump: Where is Putin's nickname?
Ana Navarro slams Trump's 'appalling' call
Trump: I congratulated Putin on victory
See More
Kremlin: Trump, Putin meeting possible
Newsroom
CNN's Sam Vinograd offers a glimpse into the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across President Trump's desk this week.
Source: CNN