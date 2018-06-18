Breaking News

    Ex-CIA chief: I'm scared

Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency under presidents from both parties, explains why he is speaking out so passionately against the Trump administration's practice of separating children from their families at the border.
