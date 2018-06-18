Breaking News

LA: AG Sessions Speaks at Natl Sheriffs Association
LA: AG Sessions Speaks at Natl Sheriffs Association

    DHS secretary: We will not apologize

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen hit back at criticism of the Trump administration's practice of separating families at the border, saying DHS will not watch the media "attack law enforcement for enforcing the laws passed by Congress."
