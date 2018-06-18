Breaking News

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton signs copies of her new book 'What Happened' at BookPeople on November 17, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
    Hillary Clinton: That is an outright lie

Hillary Clinton, 2016 presidential candidate, weighs in on the Trump administration's justification for separating families at the border.
Hillary Clinton: That is an outright lie

