Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Listen: Detained children cry out for parents
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Listen: Detained children cry out for parents
In audio obtained by CNN from
ProPublica
, children wail "Mami" and "Papá" after being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)
Listen: Detained children cry out for parents
Trump: The US will not be a migrant camp
Conway to Cuomo: How dare you
Trump blames Dems for family separations
Sanders insults CNN reporter at press briefing
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Speier: Taking children from parents is abuse
Trump changes tone on immigration
Trump: Breaking up families because of Dems
Trump mentions rape in immigration argument
Trump threatens to close country over wall
Gallego: White House 'clueless' on immigration
Kelly: Undocumented immigrants lack skills to assimilate
Sanctuary cities: What you need to know
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
What it would take to build Trump's border wall
See More
Listen: Detained children cry out for parents
In audio obtained by CNN from
ProPublica
, children wail "Mami" and "Papá" after being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Source: CNN