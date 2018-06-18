Breaking News

Anthony Scaramucci newday 06182018
Anthony Scaramucci newday 06182018

    Scaramucci: Trump needs to change this now

Scaramucci: Trump needs to change this now

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Trump needs to put an end to the practice of separating undocumented children from their parents "today."
Scaramucci: Trump needs to change this now

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Trump needs to put an end to the practice of separating undocumented children from their parents "today."
