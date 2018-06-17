Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

will hurd visit tornillo facility intv nr_00000116
will hurd visit tornillo facility intv nr_00000116

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Hurd: Shouldn't use kids as deterrent policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Hurd: Shouldn't use kids as deterrent policy

Texas Rep. Will Hurd tells CNN's Ana Cabrera that the use of detained children, such as those being separated from their parents at the southern border, as a deterrent policy is "unacceptable."
Source: CNN

US Immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Hurd: Shouldn't use kids as deterrent policy

Newsroom

Texas Rep. Will Hurd tells CNN's Ana Cabrera that the use of detained children, such as those being separated from their parents at the southern border, as a deterrent policy is "unacceptable."
Source: CNN