Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Angry lawmakers demand access to ICE facility

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Angry lawmakers demand access to ICE facility

A group of lawmakers from New Jersey and New York attempt to gain access to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Angry lawmakers demand access to ICE facility

A group of lawmakers from New Jersey and New York attempt to gain access to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Source: CNN