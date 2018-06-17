Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Conway immigration
Conway immigration

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway doubles down on immigration agenda

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kellyanne Conway doubles down on immigration agenda

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway comes to President Trump's defense, telling Fox News the President's vision "cannot be more clear" on immigration.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Kellyanne Conway doubles down on immigration agenda

New Day

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway comes to President Trump's defense, telling Fox News the President's vision "cannot be more clear" on immigration.
Source: CNN