Young girl to separated kids: Stay strong
Young girl to separated kids: Stay strong
A 12-year-old girl spoke at a press conference with lawmakers in McAllen, Texas, to address the children who are at detention centers separated from their families.
Source: CNN
Newsroom
A 12-year-old girl spoke at a press conference with lawmakers in McAllen, Texas, to address the children who are at detention centers separated from their families.
