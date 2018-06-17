Cruz challenger: Border separations on all of us

Breaking News

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic congressman challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), says the process of separating families is "inhumane." "I'd like to say it's un-American, but it's happening right now in America. And it's on all of us, not just the Trump administration," O'Rourke added.
