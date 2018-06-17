Lawmaker: GOP will do evil act against America

During a press conference about children being separated from their parents at the border, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress will try to make Democrats choose between family reunification and Dreamers.
During a press conference about children being separated from their parents at the border, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress will try to make Democrats choose between family reunification and Dreamers.