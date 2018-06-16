Breaking News

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School participate in an end of school year peace march and rally on June 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago natives Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper along with former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords were guests at the rally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Parkland students kick off advocacy tour

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre kicked off a nationwide advocacy tour in Chicago. CNN's Dianne Gallagher has the story.
