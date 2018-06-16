Asian-Americans accuse Harvard of bias

Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam, an Indian-American who pretended to be black to gain admission into medical school, discusses with CNN's Michael Smerconish a group's claim that Harvard puts quotas on Asian-American applicants and shows preference for black and Hispanic applicants.
Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam, an Indian-American who pretended to be black to gain admission into medical school, discusses with CNN's Michael Smerconish a group's claim that Harvard puts quotas on Asian-American applicants and shows preference for black and Hispanic applicants.