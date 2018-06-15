Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fact check: Trump's false numbers on Canada-US trade
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fact check: Trump's false numbers on Canada-US trade
CNN's Jake Tapper
, in partnership with
FactCheck.org
, on whether or not the US really has a "huge" trade deficit with Canada.
Source: CNN
Jake Tapper's Fact Check (15 Videos)
Fact check: Trump's false numbers on Canada-US trade
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
Fact Check: Trump's claims against Amazon
Fact Check: Trump's border wall claims
Fact-checking President Trump's tweetstorm
Tapper checks Trump's claim on trade deficit
Tapper fact-checks gun violence claims
Fact-checking Trump's 'tougher on Russia' claim
Fact check: Pence on election interference
Fact check: Trump's misleading DACA boast
Trump takes undue credit on black unemployment
Scientist claps back at Trump's climate claims
Fact Check: White House on women's employment
Fact check: Trump's diversity lottery comments
Fact-checking Trump's airline safety boast
Fact check: Trump's dubious $4,000 claim
See More
Fact check: Trump's false numbers on Canada-US trade
CNN's Jake Tapper
, in partnership with
FactCheck.org
, on whether or not the US really has a "huge" trade deficit with Canada.
Source: CNN