If "Joanna" gets deported back to Honduras, she says she will be killed. Now living illegally outside of Milwaukee, the 29-year-old mother had planned on applying for asylum. She has an upcoming hearing for driving without a license, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated. If she is detained by ICE at her hearing, which is now more often the case under the Trump Administration, she will be deported.
    Undocumented mom: If they send me back, I'll die

An undocumented mother living outside of Milwaukee fears that if she is deported back to Honduras, she will be killed by the MS-13 gang.
