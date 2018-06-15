Breaking News

    Anchor asks Sen. Graham if he trusts Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells CNN's Kate Bolduan that he doesn't care if people don't like him working with President Trump to "make the world a better place."
