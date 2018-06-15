Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump jokes about Kim Jong Un's dictatorship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump jokes about Kim Jong Un's dictatorship

President Donald Trump says he wants "my people" to "sit up at attention" like North Koreans, which he later characterized as a sarcastic joke. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

Trump jokes about Kim Jong Un's dictatorship

The Lead

President Donald Trump says he wants "my people" to "sit up at attention" like North Koreans, which he later characterized as a sarcastic joke. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN