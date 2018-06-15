Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I did a great job with N. Korea
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I did a great job with N. Korea
President Trump gives remarks about his meeting with Kim Jong Un and the agreement signed during the summit.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump and North Korea (22 Videos)
Trump: I did a great job with N. Korea
Watch Trump salute North Korean general
Trump pitches KJU peace with 'movie trailer'
How N. Korea reported on the Trump-Kim summit
GOP, Dems question progress made with N. Korea
Will there be change after Trump-Kim summit?
Trump touts trust with Kim in TV interview
Trump meets Kim Jong Un for unprecedented talks
Trump may invite Kim Jong Un to the US
Trump tells what was in Kim Jong Un letter
Trump: Totally prepared to walk away from talks
Trump on N. Korea summit: Don't have to prepare
Trump: N. Korea summit will go on as scheduled
Late night roasts Kim's letter to Trump
The impulsive leadership of Trump, Kim Jong Un
US-North Korea: Where do we go from here?
Former N. Korea spy to deliver letter to Trump
Trump: Kim changed attitude after chat with Xi
Trump: Kim will get protections if deal made
Trump team praises brutal North Korean leader
Trump and Kim Jong Un's ups and downs
How the US, N. Korea relationship has evolved
See More
Trump: I did a great job with N. Korea
President Trump gives remarks about his meeting with Kim Jong Un and the agreement signed during the summit.
Source: CNN