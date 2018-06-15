Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: DOJ report totally exonerates me
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: DOJ report totally exonerates me
President Trump says the Department of Justice inspector general's report "totally exonerates" him.
Source: CNN
FBI (9 Videos)
Trump: DOJ report totally exonerates me
Trump repeats unproven claim about FBI spy
Clapper: FBI was not spying on Trump's campaign
Clapper: Trump's demand a 'disturbing assault'
Trump: I demand DOJ look into FBI
A guide to accusations against the FBI
Giuliani: Trump told Mueller he wasn't FBI pick
FBI director: I am committed to independence
Who is Christopher Wray?
Sessions fires FBI's Andrew McCabe
See More
Trump: DOJ report totally exonerates me
Newsroom
President Trump says the Department of Justice inspector general's report "totally exonerates" him.
Source: CNN