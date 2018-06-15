Breaking News
Trump blames Obama for losing Crimea
Trump blames Obama for losing Crimea
President Trump says it's possible he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer and said former President Obama lost Crimea because Putin didn't respect him.
Source: CNN
Trump blames Obama for losing Crimea
President Trump says it's possible he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer and said former President Obama lost Crimea because Putin didn't respect him.
