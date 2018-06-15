Source: Cohen signals willingness to cooperate

President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has indicated to family and friends he is willing to cooperate with federal investigators to alleviate the pressure on himself and his family, according to a source familiar with the matter. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
