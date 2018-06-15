Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Avenatti restraining
Avenatti restraining

    JUST WATCHED

    Stormy Daniels' lawyer: This is a truth tour

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stormy Daniels' lawyer: This is a truth tour

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti reacts to Michael Cohen filing a restraining order to prevent him from speaking to the press about the adult film star's lawsuit.
Source: CNN

Michael Avenatti (5 Videos)

See More

Stormy Daniels' lawyer: This is a truth tour

New Day

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti reacts to Michael Cohen filing a restraining order to prevent him from speaking to the press about the adult film star's lawsuit.
Source: CNN