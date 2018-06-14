Speier: Taking children from parents is abuse

Breaking News

In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) says it is illegal for the US government to separate asylum seekers from their children and that she and 19 of her colleagues are going down to a detention facility to investigate.
Source: CNN

Source: CNN