U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a 'Celebration of America' event on the south lawn of the White House June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade which includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.
