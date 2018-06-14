Breaking News

NY AG Barbara Underwood
NY AG Barbara Underwood

    NY AG explains decision to sue Trump Foundation

NY AG explains decision to sue Trump Foundation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood discusses with CNN's Christiane Amanpour her decision to sue President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directors -- the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law.
Source: CNN

