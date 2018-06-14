NY AG explains decision to sue Trump Foundation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood discusses with CNN's Christiane Amanpour her decision to sue President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directors -- the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law.
