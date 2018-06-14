Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says criticisms over separation of families at the border are not fair or logical, citing scripture.
Source: CNN
US Immigration (16 Videos)
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Sanders insults CNN reporter at press briefing
Undocumented mom: Child taken while breastfeeding
Sessions to release new asylum policy
US says it lacks capacity to process migrants
Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel
Administration loses nearly 1,500 migrant kids
Commentator compares policy to slavery
Moms seeking asylum wait to reunite with kids
Immigration violations: The one thing to know
Undocumented immigrant shot, killed by officer
Trump: Breaking up families because of Dems
Kelly: Undocumented immigrants lack skills to assimilate
Sanctuary cities: What you need to know
Why immigration is so hard to solve
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
See More
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Newsroom
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says criticisms over separation of families at the border are not fair or logical, citing scripture.
Source: CNN