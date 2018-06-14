Breaking News

Former FBI director James Comey answers questions during an interview forum at the Washington Post May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Comey discussed his stormy tenure as head of the FBI, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, his tense relationship with President Trump and his controversial firing a year ago, during the forum. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms

The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation deviated from the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias, according to two sources familiar with the report. CNN's Evan Perez reports.
