DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms

The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation deviated from the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias, according to two sources familiar with the report. CNN's Evan Perez reports.
