Report: FBI broke from norms in Clinton probe

The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation were "extraordinary and insubordinate" and flouted the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports
