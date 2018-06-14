DOJ: FBI texts create an appearance of bias

The Department of Justice Inspector General has released a report on the DOJ and FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation and found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the investigation deviated from the department's norms, but that Comey was not motivated by political bias. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports.
