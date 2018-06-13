Breaking News

Wolf Blitzer Trump outrageous tweet enemy

    Wolf Blitzer calls Trump's tweet 'outrageous'

After meeting with Kim Jong Un, President Trump called journalists the enemy of the American people.
Source: CNN

After meeting with Kim Jong Un, President Trump called journalists the enemy of the American people.
