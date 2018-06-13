Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Federal Courthouse in McAllen, Texas
Federal Courthouse in McAllen, Texas

    JUST WATCHED

    Surge in family separation at border

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Surge in family separation at border

CNN's Ed Lavandera tells the stories of undocumented immigrants who have been separated from their parents at a US border town.
Source: CNN

US Immigration (17 Videos)

See More

Surge in family separation at border

Newsroom

CNN's Ed Lavandera tells the stories of undocumented immigrants who have been separated from their parents at a US border town.
Source: CNN