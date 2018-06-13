GOP, Dems question progress made with N. Korea

President Donald Trump declared that the North Korean regime no longer poses a nuclear threat following his summit with Kim Jong Un, even though the meeting produced no verifiable proof that the rogue regime will discontinue its nuclear program. CNN's Michelle Kosinski reports.
