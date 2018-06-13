Breaking News
Trump embraces candidate with racist ties
Trump embraces candidate with racist ties
President Trump endorsed GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart, a candidate who the National Republican Senate Committee is refusing to endorse for his extreme views.
Trump embraces candidate with racist ties
The Lead
