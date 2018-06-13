Breaking News

VP Mike Pence Southern Baptist convention Dallas
    Pence praises Trump during evangelical event

Vice President Mike Pence praised President Trump and his administration during a speech at the annual Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas.
