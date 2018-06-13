Breaking News

    Michael Cohen looks to hire new legal team

Michael Cohen looks to hire new legal team

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is splitting with the legal team that has shepherded him through a criminal investigation that included a high-profile FBI raid, a source familiar with the charge said Wednesday. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Michael Cohen looks to hire new legal team

