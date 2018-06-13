Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump critic Mark Sanford loses GOP primary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump critic Mark Sanford loses GOP primary

Rep. Mark Sanford, a South Carolina Republican who's a critic of President Donald Trump, lost his GOP primary to his conservative challenger, state Rep. Katie Arrington.
Source: CNN

2018 Midterm Elections (14 Videos)

See More

Trump critic Mark Sanford loses GOP primary

New Day

Rep. Mark Sanford, a South Carolina Republican who's a critic of President Donald Trump, lost his GOP primary to his conservative challenger, state Rep. Katie Arrington.
Source: CNN