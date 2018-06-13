Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump on name-calling Kim: 'I felt foolish'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump on name-calling Kim: 'I felt foolish'
In a Fox News interview, President Trump said he "hated" the heated words leading to his meeting with Kim Jong Un but did it because he had to.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)
Trump on name-calling Kim: 'I felt foolish'
Trump may invite Kim Jong Un to the US
Trump tells what was in Kim Jong Un letter
Trump: Totally prepared to walk away from talks
Trump on N. Korea summit: Don't have to prepare
Trump: N. Korea summit will go on as scheduled
Late night roasts Kim's letter to Trump
The impulsive leadership of Trump, Kim Jong Un
US-North Korea: Where do we go from here?
Former N. Korea spy to deliver letter to Trump
Trump: Kim changed attitude after chat with Xi
Trump: Kim will get protections if deal made
Trump team praises brutal North Korean leader
Trump and Kim Jong Un's ups and downs
Trump and Kim: What could go right (or wrong)?
How the US, N. Korea relationship has evolved
See More
Trump on name-calling Kim: 'I felt foolish'
In a Fox News interview, President Trump said he "hated" the heated words leading to his meeting with Kim Jong Un but did it because he had to.
Source: CNN