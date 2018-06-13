British political operatives met with Russian ambassador days after Trump visit
Two British political operatives were in regular contact with the Russian ambassador in London while they campaigned for, and met with, Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, a review of emails and social media posts show.
British political operatives met with Russian ambassador days after Trump visit
Two British political operatives were in regular contact with the Russian ambassador in London while they campaigned for, and met with, Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, a review of emails and social media posts show.