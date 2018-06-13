Navarro: After primary, more cowering from GOP

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro says that despite outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) calling on his party to stand up to President Trump, she expects to see even more "cowering" from the Republican Party after voters in states like South Carolina and Virginia punished candidates who criticized Trump.
