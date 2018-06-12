Trump: Larry Kudlow suffered heart attack

Breaking News

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during an interview in front of the White House on April 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN
President Trump tweeted that his economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack and is now at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Source: CNN

